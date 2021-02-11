TACKETT, Raleigh



RALEIGH TACKETT, 91, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village on Monday morning, February 8, 2021. He was born in Gable, Ohio, on April 21, 1929, the son of Estie (Tackett) Gibson and Donie Richie. He attended Beaver High School where he played basketball. Raleigh served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during the end of WWII. He worked for D.T.& I. Railroad for 18 years, owned three different bars in Springfield for several years and later retired from Dallas Mavis Trucking. He was a member of the Union Club, was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and loved to watch Ohio State football and basketball. Raleigh was a loving father and grandfather and will be remembered for his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Hensey) Tackett; children, Roger R. Tackett, Robert D. "Danny" Tackett, Thomas L. Tackett, Cathy Church, and Betty Brayfield; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Thornton Gibson; children, Helen Salyer, Raymond Tackett, Rita Tackett, Edie Tackett, and Wade Tackett; and siblings, Andy Gibson, Bob Gibson, Doug Gibson, and Louanna Tackett. His funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Nathan Carey presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



