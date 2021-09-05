journal-news logo
TACKETT, Jason

Obituaries
3 hours ago

TACKETT, Jason Delmon

Age 48, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 7, 1973, in

Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Delmon and Ruth Tackett; maternal grandparents, Carl and Maggie Shupert; and step-father, Mike Kraft. Jason is survived by his father, Randy (Beverly) Tackett; mother, Patti Kraft; daughters, Chyler and Danielle; sisters, Jessica (Dwayne) Whitt, Corry (Eric) Sorrell, Casey (Brady) Perry; and nieces and nephews, Briann Brinegar, Randy, Kaytie, and Troy Sorrell,

Kaleb and Mason Perry. Jason will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439).

A Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 pm. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

