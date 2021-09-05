TACKETT, Jason Delmon



Age 48, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 7, 1973, in



Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Delmon and Ruth Tackett; maternal grandparents, Carl and Maggie Shupert; and step-father, Mike Kraft. Jason is survived by his father, Randy (Beverly) Tackett; mother, Patti Kraft; daughters, Chyler and Danielle; sisters, Jessica (Dwayne) Whitt, Corry (Eric) Sorrell, Casey (Brady) Perry; and nieces and nephews, Briann Brinegar, Randy, Kaytie, and Troy Sorrell,



Kaleb and Mason Perry. Jason will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439).



A Celebration of Life will begin at 7:00 pm. Please visit



