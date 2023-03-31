Szempruch (Mitchell), Mary Ann



SZEMPRUCH, Mary Ann (Mitchell), 93 of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home with her family, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Mary Ann was born March 28, 1929, in South Charleston, Ohio daughter of Roscoe and Naomi (Coss).



She graduated from South High in 1947. She married Tony Szempruch and worked at J C Penny. They later moved to Naples in 1972. While there she became an LPN and worked 28 years in the Pediatric Unit at Naples Hospital. She doted on those babies! She loved her family deeply; they were number one in her life. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother and GG.



She is survived by her six children Rich, of Naples, Pat (Linda) of Springfield, Ohio, Nick, Barbara, Tony (Carol) of Naples and Ned (Susan) of Brookville, FL, her 10 grandchildren, Jason, Chris, Jessica, Megan, Marlon, Nicki, Tony, Anna, Andreu and Austyn and 10 great-grandchildren.



She had numerous nieces and nephews who meant a great deal to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Robert, James and Joe and her sister Janice Mitchell and Joyce (Tinky) Long. A special Thank You to Rita Szempruch who cared for her in her final days.

