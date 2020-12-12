SZEMPRUCH,



Dorothy J. "Dot"



Age 88, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, in her home. She was born February 2, 1932, in Springfield, the daughter of Benny and Zida (Overly) Bales. She was employed at Miller



Office Supply for many years. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling to Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her three children and spouses, Melanie & Bob Davis, Doug & Melissa Szempruch and Teresa Szempruch; three grandchildren, Dustin & Kristina Davis, Emily Williams and Ethan



Szempruch; two great-grandsons, Rhett and Parker Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. "Pete" in 2019, three sisters and one brother. A private service will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME with burial to follow in



Calvary Cemetery.

