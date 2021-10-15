SYLVESTER, Helen Louise



Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Sylvester; dearest mother of Dr. Richard, John, Ann Chelf, Thomas (deceased) and Mary (deceased); devoted grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Irene Livak and the following deceased, Pauline and Louise. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Monday, October 18 at St. Gregory the Great Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Entombment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD. MAYFIELD HTS. OH 44124, SUNDAY from 11:00-2:00 pm. Online condolences



www.diciccoandsonsfh.com