SYBERT, Lesley L.



Age 81, of Centerville, passed away March 4, 2022. He was born October 3, 1940, in Lima, Ohio to the late Leland R. and LeNora E. (Miller) Sybert.



During his undergraduate studies at Bowling Green State



University Lesley was active in the ROTC. He went on to serve our country as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1964 until 1966. During this time he was awarded the National



Defense service medal. Upon his honorable discharge Lesley went on to earn his Masters in Education at the University of Cincinnati. In 1970 he started his career at Sinclair College as Dean of Continuing Education for evening college, retiring in 1997. Shortly after his retirement he returned to Sinclair



College as a Counselor for the School of Engineering for a few years until he fully retired. In his free time, Lesley enjoyed



fishing and camping. He was a talented handyman who



enjoyed working on home projects and wood working. Lesley also enjoyed working on cars. He was a gifted vocalist who sang in many church choirs as well as at BGSU during his



college years. He and his wife, Marilyn had a love for cats, and enjoyed watching college basketball together. In addition to his parents, Lesley was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn. He is survived by his children, David (Lisa) Sybert, Kimberly (Rick Pitcock) Voelker, Matthew (Sandi) Sybert; grandchildren, Emily Sybert, Zachary Sybert, Gabriel (Faith) Voelker, Jacob Voelker, Abigail Sybert and Noah Sybert. Lesley will be



remembered as an introspective person with a contagious



belly laugh that caused those around him to join in. He had a lasting impact on others during his Army service as well as during his career. Lesley will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Davids Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901 in Lesley's memory. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a condolence message.

