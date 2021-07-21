SWORDS, Terry Lee



68, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, in his home. Terry was born February 1, 1953, in Springfield, Ohio, to Ernest and Louise (Dalton) Swords. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include three daughters, Danielle (Ryan) Gillam, Laura (Matt) Middleton and Emily Swords; three grandchildren, Brady and Brock Gillam, and Joseph Middleton; two brothers, David (Phyllis) Sword and Michael (Janine) Swords; two half-sisters, Holly Swords and Patricia Vollmer; two brothers-in-law, Michael (Becky) DaRif and Craig (Marilyn) DaRif; special friend, Kay Oberly; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret in 2016; and a brother, Thomas. Terry was an amazing father, brother, grandpa, friend, Popo, and Teddy. He was loved by all who knew him. Mass of



Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Raphael Church. The family will receive friends two hours



prior, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements are being handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

