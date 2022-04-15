SWINDALL, Gary H.



Gary H. Swindall, age 68, of Oxford, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022. He was born November 28, 1953, in Fort Payne, Alabama, the son of the late Herbert H. Swindall and Annie Ruth Poe Swindall. Gary retired from the City of Hamilton Maintenance Department. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hamilton. He is survived by his wife Imogene Warner Swindall; two sons P. J. (Jennifer) Swindall and Kyle Swindall; ten grandchildren; great-grandson Malachi; one brother Perry (Lori) Swindall; two sisters Sharon (Bill) Bailey and Sherry (Mike) Schwarf. He was also preceded in death by two siblings Sheila and Larry. Funeral services and burial for Gary will be held in Steele, Alabama. A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held in Hamilton, Ohio, at a later date. Memorial donations would be appreciated to the First Baptist Church of Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 or to the Hamilton YMCA. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



