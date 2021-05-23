SWIM, Helen Elizabeth



Helen Elizabeth Swim, of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with both of her daughters by her side.



She was born on December 13, 1932, in Menifee County, KY, to the Reverend John T. and Mrs. Edith Williams.



Helen Married and moved to Middletown, OH, where she raised her family. She was a member of the Yankee Road First Church of God, and retired from the city of Middletown as the Superintendent in the city tax office. She then moved to Ormond Beach, FL, where she lived until her death more than 30 years later.



She was preceded in death by her only son Robert A. (Bobby) Swim, her brother Reverend Rodney Williams, and all three sisters, Louise Botts, B. Mildred (Millie) Eisele, and Hannah Wells.



She is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda G. Shoupe of Live Oak, FL, and Susan B. Kelley of Daytona Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Sairah Schrage, Marc Mickenberg, and Katlin Kelley; and four great-grandchildren, Marissa, Haedn, Ryan, and Mason.



A graveside service will be held in Germantown, OH, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on June 19th at 11:00am. Everyone is



welcome to attend.

