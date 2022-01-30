SWIGERT, Jeffrey L.



Jeffrey L. Swigert, 72, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Middletown on October 14, 1949, to parents, Charles and Elizabeth (Ward) Swigert. Jeff had worked



as a database specialist for



Reynolds and Reynolds and NCR. He was a member of Holy Family Parish. Jeff was an avid car enthusiast and loved going to car shows. Jeff is survived by his devoted wife, Mary (Mikula) Swigert; sons, Michael Swigert and John Swigert; brother, Kent Swigert; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jacob and Kyle Swigert; as well as many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Swigert; and parents. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:30pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., with Father John Civille as celebrant. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42217,



Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com