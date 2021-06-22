SWEEZY, Pearl Eva



Age 92, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Dayton, OH, in 1929 to Frank and Rose Sweezy. Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Terry Blanco,



Sandra Weber, Howard Curtner and Ronnie Ryan. She is also survived by other family members, and close cousins: Tommy Curtner, Margaret Brown and Fran Markman. Special friends, Barbara Goins and Carrol Rieder. She retired from Winters/Chase Bank after many years. Family will receive friends 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Service beginning at 11:30, Tuesday (TODAY), June 22, 2021, at Morris Sons



Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH, with



Pastor David Faile officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Assoc. and American Cancer



Society. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

