SWEET, James

SWEET, Jr., James Ryland Age 73, of Union, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Dayton VA Hospice. He was born April 1, 1947, to the late James Ryland, Sr. & Mildred Louise (Thomas) Sweet in Fonde, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Shirley Ann (Mooney) Sweet of 51 years; children Todd (Stephanie) Sweet and Kim Sweet; granddaughter Ryland Sweet; and sibilngs Betty (Clyde), Ellen, and Dennis (Polly). Jim served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War where he served two tours. He was a member of the West Milton VFW Post 8211 where he served as a board member. He also is a member of the Church of the Transfiguration and was a poker enthusiast and loved playing golf. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Dayton VA Hospice and Hospice of Dayton for their care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St, Dayton, OH 45428. A gathering of friends and family will be held 12:30 PM, Tuesday, October 20, at the VFW Post 8211, 7874 OH-48, Englewood, Ohio 45322. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton VA Hospice/Lakeside Manor, Dayton VA Hospital, or Vietnam Veterans, 5657 Rosebury Dr, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Online memories of Jim may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

