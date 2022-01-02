SWEENEY, Robert L. "Bob"



Age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on



December 25, 2021. He was



preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, of 63 years; son,



Michael and parents, Robert



LeRoy and Helen Sweeney. Bob will be deeply missed by his son, David (Sarah); daughter, Suellyn; daughter-in-law



Annie; sisters, JoAnn Walk and Carolyn (Dick) Bales; brother, James Sweeney of CA; grandchildren, Bryan, Conner, Zachary; great-grandchildren, Alaya and Jamison; and numerous relatives, friends and neighbors.



Special remembrance to his Sweeney Cousins Freddy and



Teddy, Rebecca Strayer, Pam Jewett, and Peggy Zimmer. Bob was a 1954 graduate of Beavercreek High School and played on the football team. Following, he played football for the Dayton Triangles semi-pro football team from 1955-1958, where he made many lifelong friends. Bob was a toolmaker by trade and worked for Viking Tool, Midwest Tool, Frigidaire, and retired from General Motors North Plant on Needmore Road. Bob was involved with the Beavercreek '54 Alumni and enjoyed attending lunches with his Triangles and GM buddies. Kathleen and Bob were U.D. Basketball season ticket holders, belonged to Ascension Church and Knights of Columbus 4022. Bob also became a member of the Maintenance Committee for the Walden Homeowners Association and monthly ROMEO lunches. Over the years, he enjoyed bowling on a Monday night league, golf outings with friends, restoring a 1969 Camaro, and family vacations. Bob also



enjoyed playing Euchre, going to the Racino, Las Vegas trips, and traveling around the world with his wife.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, January 4 from 4pm – 7pm at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP ROAD, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at



Ascension Church on Wednesday, January 5; burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

