SWEENEY, Kathleen

SWEENEY, Kathleen A.

Age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away at Kettering Hospital due to a stroke on November 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 6 from 4 pm – 7 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, followed by a 10:30 a.m. mass at Ascension Church on Tuesday, December 7; burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Beavercreek. For

complete condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


