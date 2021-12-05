SWEENEY, Kathleen A.



Age 85, of Kettering, OH, passed away at Kettering Hospital due to a stroke on November 18, 2021. She is preceded in death by her son Michael and parents, Earl and Christine



Shafer. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Sweeney; son David (Sarah); daughter Suellyn; Kathleen's brother



Michael (Leesa) of Kansas; daughter-in-law Annie; sisters-in-law JoAnn Walk and Carolyn (Dick) Bales, and brother-in-law James Sweeney; grandchildren Bryan, Conner, Zachary; great-grandchildren Alaya and Jamison; and numerous



relatives, friends and neighbors. Kathleen was a 1954 graduate of Miamisburg High School and a Majorette in the band. She attended Miami University of Ohio and taught elementary education in Miamisburg, Beavercreek and Dayton Public Schools. She was involved with the Miamisburg Alumni Association, '54 Girls, and Historical Society. Kathleen and Bob were U.D. Basketball season ticket holders, belonged to Ascension Church and Knights of Columbus 4022. She owned/operated a catering business, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteered, worked at GNC in Town & Country, the Fraze and Schuster Center, was an avid Bridge/Euchre player, and past President of Commons of Walden HOA. She enjoyed reading, loved



gardening, going to the Racino, Las Vegas trips, and traveling around the world. A Celebration of Life will be held on



Monday, December 6 from 4 pm – 7 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, followed by a 10:30 a.m. mass at Ascension Church on Tuesday, December 7; burial to follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, send donations to a Miamisburg charity, American Heart Association, a library, or toward the education of children. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com