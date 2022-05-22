journal-news logo
SWEAT, Janet L.

Age 62, of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. She worked as an aid for the behavioral disabled youth and helped provide an AA program at the Montgomery County Jail for women. Survived by a daughter Rachel Sweat of Dayton, son Joshua (Jessica) Sweat of Dayton, 5 grandchildren, step-daughter Shannon Kinder of Little Rock, AK, and numerous other loving family and friends. Services will be held 2pm,

Saturday, May 28th at Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH 45377 by Rev. Steve Granata. The family will

receive friends from 1pm until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rheumatology Research Foundation in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home &

Crematory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


