SWEARINGEN, Sally Ann



Born on March 02, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 24th, 2021. Sally is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert Louis Swearingen; Her five children: Bobby, Sheryl Ann (Gina), Felisha (Tommy), Michael



Lee (Melissa), James David



(Rebecca). Fourteen cherished grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Siblings: Donna Diller (Roger), Jerry Patton (Kim), and Carla Harrison. Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Sally is preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, John David Patton.



Sally loved her family and extended family very deeply and enjoyed cheering her grandchildren on in all their activities. Sally had a fantastic memory and remembered faces, names and who went with whom. She loved the holidays, and her family will remember the elaborate Christmas scene she and Bob created every year under the tree. She also prided herself in being the first to get Christmas cards out in the mail after Thanksgiving.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Restoration Park Church in Medway, June 12th, at 4pm with a dinner reception following at New Carlisle American Legion Post 286. Flowers or donations can be sent to the church after 3pm.



Condolences for the family may be left at



www.FerncliffCemetery.org



