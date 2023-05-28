Swank, Terrell Lee "Terry"



Swank, Terrell "Terry" Lee, age 83 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had worked for Neaton Auto Products. Terry was a member of Brookville Masonic Lodge# 596, F. & A.M., and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He enjoyed spending time with his family and spending the winters in Florida. He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Joan (Sigritz) Swank, stepsons: David (Joanne) Bell, Greg (Melissa) Bell, grandchildren: Jennifer (Joe) Lewis, Destiny (Austin) Rench, great grandchildren: Ben Lewis, Mae Lewis, Owen Lewis, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elliott Swank and Elizabeth (Cope) Swank and sister: Rebecca Ann Swank. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens (7217 National Road, Brookville). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

