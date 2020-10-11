SWANGER, Donald E. Age 79, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, OH, on December 15, 1940, to Robert & Rosemary (Bailey) Swanger. He was employed by Armco Steel for 32 years and worked as a Senior Packaging Engineer and he also was the Chief Water Operator for Warren County and was a consultant for several other water treatment plants. Don received a B. S. in Chemistry and Mathematics from the University of Cincinnati in 1965, a M.B.A. in Business Productions Management from Miami University in 1968 and a M.S. in Environmental Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1995 at the age of 54 years. He was a beloved husband, dad & papaw to his family and loved his dogs. Enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, woodworking and was a devout American Patriot. He was a lifetime member of the Middletown Sportsman Club. Don is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Linda Swanger, children, L. Kristine (Thomas) Aparicio of Houston, TX, Donald E. II (Karen) Swanger of Franklin, OH and M. Kraig (Diana) Swanger of Lebanon, OH; grandchildren, Shelby, Don III, Luke, Moriah and Joshua; brothers, Eugene R. (Carolyn) Swanger of Springfield, OH and Michael (Sharon) Swanger of Middletown, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pastor Robert L. Swanger II. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Ave. The Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Robert L. Swanger III officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Sportsman Club, 6943 Michael Rd., Middletown, OH 45042 or P. A. W. S. Animal Shelter, 6302 Crossing Blvd., Monroe, OH 45050. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com



