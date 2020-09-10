SWAN, Jessica Jade Age 35, of Centerville, passed away on September 4, 2020. Jessica was born on March 29, 1985, to Joan (Palcic) and Stephen Glass, in Oceanside, CA. Being the daughter of a military mom and nurse meant that Jessica called many places home during her childhood, including Oceanside, CA, and Ft. Myers, FL. She graduated from Estero High School in 2003 and went on to attend Wright State University earning her B.S. in early childhood education. Later Jessica earned her Master's Degree in special education at the University of Toledo. For the last 4 years, Jessica taught at Valley View Schools as an intervention specialist, working with 2nd and 3rd graders. Her kind heart and loving personality left an impression not just with her students, but also with their parents, and anyone lucky enough to have met her. However, Jessica's most important role was being an amazing mother to her son Dominic, born in 2009. Throughout her life, Jessica was known to have a strong-willed and feisty personality, and even during some of the most challenging parts of Jessica's fight against Triple Negative Breast Cancer, she never stopped being strong and courageous. She was always there to support and inspire her fellow breast cancer warriors. Jessica will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Jessica is preceded in death by her father, Stephen Glass; cousin, Bethany Rowe; grandfathers, Jack Langreck and Ron Schoonover; aunt, Jenny Palcic; and nephew, Brennan Glass-Sutton. She is survived by her son, Dominic Swan; mother, Joan (Rich) Bitzer; sister, Stephenie Sutton; brother, Christian Glass; nephews, Brayden and Bryson Sutton; grandmothers, Linda Schoonover and Judith Langreck; grandfather, Paul (Sharon) Palcic; uncles, Tom (Angela) Palcic, Matt (Linda) Palcic, Doug (Nicole) Palcic, Dave Palcic; beloved pup Otis; and numerous extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 4 pm, with a visitation to follow until 7 pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville. The service can be live-streamed via Youtube by visiting Routsong Funeral Home's page. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Dominic Swan Education fund https://www.gofundme.com/dominic-swan. The family would like to thank Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their caring and compassionate support, as well as Dr. Heather Riggs and the staff at Kettering Cancer Center (especially Amanda, Gretchen, and Kylie) for the excellent treatment and support they provided Jessica and her mom.

