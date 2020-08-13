SWALLOWS, Viola Gennece Viola Gennece Swallows, age 99, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Siena Woods Nursing Home, Dayton. She was born in Creston, Tennessee, on September 26, 1920, the daughter of William & Daisy (Welch) Smith. She is survived by her children, Jessie (Ernie) Means, Kenny Swallows, Danny (Mary) Swallows and Janet (John "Mike") Mullins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, Haskel Swallows, in 1998; son, Gary Swallows; daughter-in-law, Betty Swallows; brother, Sylvester Smith; and sister, Grace Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 11:00 am 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

