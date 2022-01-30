Hamburger icon
SWALLOWS, Leo

SWALLOWS, Leo B.

86, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on January 22, 2022. Born November 5, 1935, in Barberton, Ohio. Leo is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Opal, 3 sons, 8 Grandkids and 4 Great-Grandkids. Leo grew up at the Ohio Soldiers' and Sailors' Orphans' Home in Xenia, Ohio. Leo was drafted and served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. After his military service, he was employed as a Printing Press Operator at Drury Printing for 20+ years and retired from the printing industry in 1997. He then worked at several private Golf Courses in the Dayton area. Leo never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression on those who got to know him. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 02/01/2022, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. On Wednesday, 02/02/2022, at 11:00 AM a gathering will take place to reflect on Leo's wonderful life. Burial with military honors will follow at Valley View

Memorial Gardens in Xenia, Ohio. Arrangements by Tobias

Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel.

