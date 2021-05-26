SWAFFORD, Allen L.



Age 65, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home. He was born August 17, 1955, in Monterey, TN, son of Al and Mildred "Lucy" (Matheney) Swafford. Allen faithfully loved and served the Lord and was a member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene. He was Owner of Swafford



Construction and began



mastering his carpentry skills at the age of 13. He had a true passion for woodworking, loved his work, his family and was a wonderful son, husband,



father, and "poppy." Preceded in death by his mother, Lucy, Allen is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Spencer); his father, Al Swafford; one son, Brandon (Tiffany) Swafford; his three grandchildren, Landon, Carson and Carlee; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and special friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 29, at Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH with Pastor Rachel Kuhn and Pastor Virgil Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends at the church on



Friday evening from 4-8 pm. If so desired, contributions may be made to the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene in Allen's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia.

