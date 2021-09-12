SUTTON, Marilyn Ann



Marilyn Ann Sutton, age 70, passed away August 23, 2021, at White River Medical Center in Batesville, Arkansas. Marilyn was born August 8, 1951, to Kenneth L. and Phyllis Maxwell Miller in Germantown, Ohio. Marilyn was an autoworker and attended Antioch Baptist Church.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Michael; daughters,



Julie, Tamara, and Jenny; brothers, Bob and Terry; sister, Kim; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Parkview United Methodist Church in Miamisburg, Ohio.



Roller Coffman Crouch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

