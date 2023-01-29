SUTTMILLER, Mary Jo



"Josie"



92, of Dayton, Ohio, went to her Eternal Home on January 23rd, 2023. She was born April 25th, 1930, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph and Mary (Archick) Wojcik. Growing up, Josie always wanted to help people which naturally led her to her career in nursing. She attended grade school at St. Stanislaus Kostka School and graduated from Spangler High School in 1948. She continued her education after moving to Dayton, graduating from nursing school in 1950. Her community and faith were very important to her. She was a volunteer communion distributor at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years and a lifetime member of GSH alumna, Womanline, and Dayton Catholic Women's Club. After her retirement, Josie enjoyed traveling the world and gained many new hobbies. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir. She was an excellent artist who spent many days with a paint brush in her hand. Being the compassionate person that she was, she could become your friend in an instant, as well as a devoted wife and mother. We will remember her for her kind heart, beautiful smile, and the pure love she had for her friends, family, and life. Josie loved the Lord and was a faithful Catholic. She knew to always put God first and trust in Him. She attended St. Henry Catholic Church for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Suttmiller; brother, Ronald Wojcik; and nephews, Ron Wojcik Jr., Tim Suttmiller, and Michael Suttmiller. She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including her three children, Janet Suttmiller, David Suttmiller, and Anita Suttmiller; sister, Ruth Tokasey; niece, Kathy Martyr; great-nephew, David Martyr; and many other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449). A visitation will be one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 am. Her final resting place will be beside her husband at Calvary Cemetery, in Kettering, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sycamore Glen Assisted Living and Hospice of Dayton for their compassion and care.

