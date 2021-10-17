SUTTMAN, Alice V.



Age 89 of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born on September 19, 1932, in Yorkshire, Ohio, to the late, Cornelius and Antoinette (Klosterman) Kremer.



Also preceding her in death is her husband, Bob Suttman; daughter, Lori Anne Suttman; siblings, Gladys (Jack) Troup, Don Kremer, Marie (Linie) Hausfeld, Howard Kremer and brother-in-law, Ron Meyer. Alice is survived by son, Rob (Carleen) and their children, Robby, Ben and Jack; son, Steve (former spouse Bev Strok) and their children, Kremer (Kacie), Alexandra, Jack and Sam and great-granddaughter, Emme; son, Mike (Stephanie) and children, Calvin, Anna, Rachel and Zoe; daughter, Amy (Tom) Doorley and children, Lauren,



Caroline, Joe and Liz; sister, Janice Meyer; sisters-in-law, Pat Kremer and LaVerta Kremer; many nieces and nephews and other extended family. Alice is a graduate of Versailles High School and Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She worked in the OB Department at Good Samaritan and then later in life became Director of Nursing at Kettering Medical Center.



Family was of utmost importance to Alice and her and Bob's home was open to all. She was a woman of deep faith with the Catholic Church as a vital part of her life. Alice loved



cooking and sewing. Friends and family may visit from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, October 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home,



Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am on



Wednesday at Church of the Incarnation. Alice will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please



consider donations to Kettering Medical Center Foundation benefiting the Kettering College Fund (Please add gift is



in memory of Alice Suttman).

