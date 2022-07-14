SUTTLES, Joseph



Age 68 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife Terry Suttles; mother Mildred Suttles; children Tanner Suttles and Jessica Aster; sister Deby Albery; brother Jeffrey Suttles; and two grandchildren Lincoln and Jordan Suttles. Joe served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a proud member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

