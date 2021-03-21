SUTTLES, Brenda D.



"Mamaw"



Brenda D. "Mamaw" Suttles, age 66 of Moraine, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on February 1, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Harold Mounce and Nina Jones. She is preceded in death by her beloved Ray Craft;



father, Harold Mounce; sister, Shelia Latew and brother, Darrell Mounce. Brenda is survived by her beloved James Spencer; mother, Nina (LH) Jones; daughter, Melissa Leigh Mounce; four grandchildren,



Samantha Garretson, Shannon Mounce, Thomas Mounce and Caitlyn Brancefield; four great-grandchildren, Tucker Garretson, Trenton Garretson, Aubree Mounce and Jackson Brancefield; two sisters, Sheryl Shepherd and Tammy Bunn. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was known as a kind and compassionate woman. Brenda took in many family members and friends who all called her "Mamaw". She would babysit for anyone and



enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with the



children. Brenda is well loved and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on March 23, 2021, at



Newcomer Funeral Home located at 3940 Kettering



Boulevard, Kettering, Ohio 45439. Memorial Service will be



officiated by Pastor Junior Watts at 4:00 pm. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

