Sutherland, Bob



age 75, of Huber Heights, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Bob was born in Dayton on October 26, 1948 to the late Robert McCready & Emma Frances Sutherland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Sutherland. Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cindy Sutherland; children, Tami Bartley and Michael Sutherland; grandchildren, Austin Sutherland and Evan Sutherland; siblings, Deborah (Bill) Brown, Michael (Max) Sutherland and Gerald (Sherrie) Sutherland; sisters-in-law, Linda Hibbard and Debbie (Rick) Little; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 9:30-10:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30am. Bob will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com