SUMEY, Ivan Edwin



Ivan Sumey was born on December 23rd, 1924, in Wichita, Kansas. He departed this life peacefully on March 1st, 2021.



Ivan joined the Navy in 1942, serving on aircraft carriers during World War II and the



Korean War.



Ivan was married to Dorothy Irene Walker from 1945 until her death in 1971. They had two children, Diane and Roger.



Ivan graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1950 and then worked at International Harvester. After serving in the Korean War, he distinguished himself in a 32 year engineering career at General Electric in Evendale.



In 1972 he married Betty Keeling Coffey and was a vital participant in raising her five children. Recently they lived at Bristol Village in Waverly for 14 years.



Ivan was a life-long Christian and member of Front Street Presbyterian Church for many years. He always took an optimistic approach to life, looking for the good in every person and situation he encountered.



Ivan is survived by his wife Betty Sumey, daughter Diane Sumey Rees, son Roger Sumey, Betty's children Carolyn Coffey Schutte, Jan Coffey Mesina, Bob Coffey, Marilyn Coffey Woods, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim, his sister Lorraine, and Betty's son, Bill Coffey.



A burial service is planned for March 20th, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011, which will be followed on July 4th, by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in honor of Ivan's memory to groups or individuals suffering hardship as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Details are being handled by Rose Hill Funeral Home of Hamilton, Ohio. Condolences at



www.rosehillfunerals.com