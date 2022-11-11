SUMAN, Patsy



Age 89, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2022. She was born February 3, 1933, the daughter of Robert M. and Della M. (Kirk) McKenney.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Patsy is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Sparks, Susan Tatman, Judy (Herb Ward) Wright; grandchildren, Valerie, Shane, Abby, Jarrod; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other loving family members and friends.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Trenton Mennonite Cemetery, 3079 Wayne Madison Rd., Trenton, OH 45067, with Pastor Ron Wenzel officiating.



