SULLIVAN, Terry

Age 75, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born October 20, 1945, in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Survivors include five sisters, and extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Charity. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen at and condolences may be sent to the family at


