SULLIVAN, Donald Lester



Age 67, of Riverside, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born July 29, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Hollis and Donna Sullivan. Don graduated from Stebbins High School and Sinclair Community College. He retired from Delphi. He was an avid bowler and he loved the Browns and Buckeyes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Kris Steven Sullivan and step-daughter, Jenny Thomas. Don is survived by his wife of 33 years, Christy; step-son, Kris (Domenica) Sproles; son-in-law, Bill Thomas; grandchildren, Charli, Jon Carter, Josie, Kaitlyn, Claire and Caroline; brothers, John (Judy) Sullivan and Ray (Beth) Sullivan; sister-in-law, Gina Sullivan and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Watts officiating at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Don will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery following the service.

