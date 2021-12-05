Sullivan, Barbara

journal-news logo
SULLIVAN (Rosequist), Barbara Ann

Age 89 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was a longtime member of Concord United

Methodist Church. Barbara was also active with Northmont F.I.S.H. for over 20 years. She is survived by her children:

Steven (Darlene) Sullivan of Vandalia, Teri (Bill) Mayberry of Centerville, Michael (Vicki) Sullivan of MS, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister: Virginia Welton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her

husband of 70 years: Robert Sullivan and parents: Ernest and Mary (O'Brien) Rosequist. Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont F.I.S.H. or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


