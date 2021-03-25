SUITTS, Norman C.



Age 84 of Camden, received his final checkered flag on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born on August 2, 1936, in Winchester, Indiana, to the late



Clarence and Mary Ann Suitts. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Allen. Norman is



survived by his four children, Michelle (Dale) Pernula, Yvonne Suitts, Mark Suitts, and Stephen Suitts; five siblings, Carol (Donald) Jarecke, Thomas Clarence Suitts, Janet



(Richard) Parker, Gary (Julie) Suitts, and Terry (Julie) Suitts. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel located at 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

