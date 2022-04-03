journal-news logo
SUDDARTH, Robert

SUDDARTH, Robert B.

Passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Judith; parents Benjamin and Louise Suddarth; and son, Robert Suddarth Jr. Bob served in the US Navy on the USS Hancock and retired from GM in Dayton. He is survived by 2 daughters Mary Ann (Mike) Stemley of Dayton, Christine (Bob) Elson of Liberty Twp., 3 grandchildren Christopher (Danielle) Stemley, Cassandra

Kowalski, Abrielle Elson, 5 great-grandchildren Destiny and Carter Stemley, Kristine, Lizzy and Annamarie Kowalski, and sons, Rodney Suddarth of Goshen, OH and Ron Walsh of San Diego, CA. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 11am until 12:30pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider

Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Funeral service will be at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at a later date at Dayton Memorial Park. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

