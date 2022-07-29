SUBLETT, Frank Morton "Morty"



Frank Morton Sublett "Morty" 84, passed away on July 27, 2022, at Somerset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Somerset, Kentucky. Born in Glo, Kentucky, he was the third son of parents Frank B. and Grace McFadden Sublett.



He made his home in the Dayton, Ohio, area where he worked as an electrician at McCalls, motel owner, real estate developer and Schomey's Gun Show proprietor. He was a Kentucky Colonel and ardently followed the UK basketball program.



Services will be held at Jones Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky. Visitation will be Friday, July 29, 5 pm to 8 pm. The funeral service will be Saturday, July 30 at 11 am. Pastor Isaac Rowland will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Phillip Cove FWB Church, P.O. Box 232, Inez, KY 41224.

