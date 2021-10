STYRON, Gladys Mae



Age 93, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 1PM on Friday, October 15 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.