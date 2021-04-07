STUTZ, Paul J.



Age 74, of West Carrollton, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. Paul was born in Verona, OH, on March 25, 1947, to the late Sherla L. and Betty Ann (Loffer) Stutz. Paul was a proud U.S. Marine Corp. veteran serving in Vietnam. He was retired from Dayton Progress. Paul was



preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Darlene Stutz in 2016. Surviving are 4 children, Rebecca Lynn Stutz, Charles David Stutz, Nicole Angelique Stutz and Christopher Joseph Stutz; 2 brothers, Bill Stutz and John (Sandy) Stutz; sister, Mary (Mike) James; 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be Saturday, April 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Chaplin Ken Boyd will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please



consider a donation to The Dayton VA Research & Education Foundation, 4100 West 3RD St., Dayton, OH 45428 in Paul's memory. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

