STURNI, Michael Allen



Michael Allen Sturni of Xenia, 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. Michael was born in Big Spring, Texas, on September 17, 1954, the son of Charles and Edna Sturni. Michael was a 1972 graduate of Greenon High School, honorably discharged a sergeant in the Marine Corps in 1982, and a 1987 graduate of Wright State University. Michael was a CPA and retired from Yaskawa Motoman in Miamisburg in April 2022. Michael was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek. He cherished his friends and family, his country, and his Maker.



Michael is survived by his mother, Edna Sturni, stepsons and their wives, Adam and Kelly Wichman, and Aaron and Linda Wichman, his grandson, Noah Wichman, his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Thomas Riffle, and his nephews Ryan and John Riffle. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sturni, his beloved wife, Candace Sue Sturni, his son Christopher Michael Sturni, his brother Frank Sturni, and his grandparents Frank and Hazel Sturni and Malcolm and Ada Gillette.



Gravesid services will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, October 21, in Enon Cemetery, Enon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BeTheMatch.com to support leukemia and lymphoma research. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

