STURGELL,



Judith Pfeiffer



1941 – 2020



Lake Placid Florida – Judith Pfeiffer Sturgell, age 79, passed away December 15, 2020, at 5:35pm. Judy is a retired nurse. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1959, and Community Hospital School of Nursing in 1985. Judy worked at the Ohio Masonic Home until her retirement. Judy was born August 30, 1941, in North Hampton, Clark County, Ohio To Joseph Robert Pfeiffer and Nona (Wones) Pfeiffer both deceased. Judy is survived by her



husband Jeff B Sturgell Sr; (Labelle, Fl), four daughters, Sheryl Lanier (Jeffrey Webb) (South Carolina), Tammy Persinger (Joe) (Groveport, Ohio), Laura Morgan (Scott) (Cincinnati, Ohio), Heidi Hall (Mark Wenger) (West Liberty, Ohio), stepson, Jeff B Sturgell, Jr. (Labelle, Fl), grandchildren: Travis Lanier, Justin Lanier ( Columbus, Ohio), Kacie Lindinger (Cory) (Lithopolis, Ohio), Nick Snapp (Springfield, Ohio), Daniel Morgan,



(Cincinnati, Ohio), Jacob Morgan (Los Angeles, California), Bradley Hall (USAF- Las Vegas, NV), Megan Hall (Springfield, Ohio), Anthony Sturgell, and Lisa Sturgell Easterbrook



(Arizona); and brother David Pfeiffer (Springfield, Ohio). There are 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and



nephews, and Judy loves them all equally. The family is being assisted by Akin-Davis Funeral Home in Labelle, Florida. There will be no funeral service.

