STUMP, Thomas

STUMP, Jr.,



Thomas Henry



Thomas Henry Stump, Jr., 60, of Springfield, passed away



October 26, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 17, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Thomas Henry Stump, Sr. and Elizabeth (Bishop) (Clark) Imber. Mr. Stump was a former member of the Machinist Club and the Union Club. He enjoyed NASCAR, especially Earnhardt, and had been employed at Tuffy Muffler. Survivors include his wife, Tammy (Morgan) Stump; four children, Amanda Stump, Adrienne Reed, Thomas A. Stump and Jordan Stump; six grandchildren, Christian, Faith, Arron, Aeryth, Lillyth and Gwennyth; siblings, Mark (Tracey) Stump (who was also his best friend), Lisa Wren, James Clark and Lori (Brian) Robinson; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cassandra Clark, Shelly Stump and Shane Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Pat Imber and Dee Stump. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Clark County S.P.C.A., 21 Walter Street, Springfield, Ohio 45506. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

