Stull, Ruth Sorensen

Sorensen Stull (Murray), Ruth M.



Ruth Sorensen Stull



Age 101 of Kettering passed away May 2nd comfortably at home with family by her side.



Ruth graduated from Roosevelt High School class of '39.



She was a longtime parishioner of St Albert the Great Church. She was a bridal consultant of Millie's Bridal in Kettering for 20+ years.



She loved gardening and took great pride in her yard. She loved her dogs Buddy and Sissy.



She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Stull and later in life Walter Sorensen. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter Lara Stull.



Ruth had 3 children; Lydia Conley (Jim), Robert Stull (Cindy) and Randy Stull (Vanessa). Also 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.



Visitation at Westbrook Funeral Home from 12-2 Sunday, May 7th and funeral at Calvary Cemetery Monday, May 8th at 10am.

