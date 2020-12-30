STUGMYER, Jr., John J.



72, of Middletown, died on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Middletown on May 10, 1948, to parents, John Sr. and Margaret (Sora) Stugmyer. John had worked as director of the Middletown Senior Center for several years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church and member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Monsignor McNary Assembly #2299. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janie (Davis) Stugmyer; daughters, Jill Stugmyer & Jena Stugmyer; and grandson, Benjamin Stugmyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joe Stugmyer. Mass of Christian



Burial will be Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601 - OR - P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, Ohio 45050. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

