STUDER, Roger A.



90 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was born September 9, 1931, in New Washington, OH, the son of



Albert and Dora (Hertzer)



Studer. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jarlath, Eugene, Edwin, and Ralph Studer, and sister Eva Mahl. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of almost 65 years, Mary Jean (Ginder) Studer, son Erich (Linda)



Studer-Ellis, of Riverdale, MD, son Brian Studer of Kettering, daughter Sarah (Joe) Piket of Maple Grove, MN, grandchildren Genevieve Studer-Ellis, Riley and Gabrielle Piket, and



numerous nieces and nephews. Roger grew up next to the Uhl Pioneer Hatchery, which his family owned and operated. After graduating from New Washington High School, he held a



variety of jobs, including as an aluminum foundry worker and a railroad track maintainer. In 1952, Roger began a long



career with the U.S. Department of Defense, first as an Air Force supply clerk and then as a civil servant. During his enlistment, Roger was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in



Anchorage, AK, which counted as overseas duty at the time. After his discharge, Roger joined the country's first generation of computer programmer analysts, first at the Shelby (OH)



Depot and then at the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC) in Dayton, where he worked until his retirement in 1979. Throughout his life, Roger was an exceptional worker who never considered a detail too small or a task too large. A self-described geography aficionado, Roger especially enjoyed the family's annual summer vacations, visiting family members around the country, and could name and describe the location of almost every high school in Ohio. In addition to participating in the DESC bowling league for many years, Roger always supported his children's endeavors and was a consistent



presence at their baseball and basketball games, wrestling matches, and track meets. Roger continued to follow many sports, from the high school to professional level, and always enjoyed jigsaw, Sudoku, and word Jumble puzzles, as well as the gameshow Jeopardy. A visitation will be held Friday, March 4, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420,



followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Roger will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Services have been entrusted to TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT. At the request of the family all guests are kindly asked to wear a mask.

