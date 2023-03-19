STUDEBAKER, Steven



STUDEBAKER, Steven "Steve" "Steve-O", 67 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, March 16, 2023 with his family at his side. Steve was born October 25, 1955 to the late Marion and Martha (Davis) Studebaker. Steve leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife and best friend Michelle Studebaker, son Robert (Lindsey) Porter, daughters Elizabeth (Adam) Kohler, Kelly (Tony) Worthington-Geraci, grandchildren Tony Jr., Tommy, Kaylee and Jordan. Also surviving is his brother Tom (Devin) Studebaker. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Monday, March 20, 2023 at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton  Xenia Road, Beavercreek starting at 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Steve's life at 6:00 pm.


