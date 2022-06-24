STUDEBAKER, Peter A.



Peter A. Studebaker, of Ludlow Falls, age 57, passed away on June 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 7, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to James D.



Studebaker and Lana S. (Mills) Studebaker.



Peter attended the West Milton Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed tennis, gardening, lawn care, fishing, walking, spending time with his grandchildren, arrowhead hunting, eating good food, and UD Flyer basketball. His life work was in optometry, and his family wishes to express their appreciation to his many patients from over the years. He truly loved you all.



Peter is survived by his parents; loving wife Susan E. (Fisher) Studebaker; children Shelby (Brad) Strayer of Laura, Jacob



Studebaker of Ludlow Falls, and Rose (Josh) Underwood of Navarre, Florida; grandchildren Ellie and Jesse Strayer and



Declan Underwood; siblings Joseph Studebaker, Susan (Tony) Disabatino, and Samuel (Amy) Studebaker; and mother and father-in-law Cecil and Judy Fisher, who loved him like a son. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse L. Studebaker.



The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering from 2-5 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Hale-Sarver Family



Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. In lieu of



flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Lung Cancer Research Fund at the James, James Cancer Hospital, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.

