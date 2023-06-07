Strunk, Randall O.



Randall O. Strunk age 80 of Fairfield passed away on Friday June 2, 2023. He was born on June 6, 1942 in Whitley City, KY the son of the late Ellis and Dessie (nee Ball) Strunk. Randall worked in the advertising department of the Cincinnati Enquirer for many years. He is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years Emma Strunk; three sons Keith (Susan) Strunk, Ken (Maria) Strunk, and Kevin (Maggie) Strunk; eleven grandchildren Kyle (Ashley) Strunk, Natalie Strunk, Will Strunk, Ryan Strunk, Ben Strunk, Zach Strunk, Evan Strunk, Payton Strunk, Abby Strunk, Kali Strunk, and Lily Strunk; three great grandchildren Miah, Ezrah, and Brooks; three siblings Charlie (Donna) Strunk, JR (Glenda) Strunk, and Mary Slaughter. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Randall was preceded in death by one daughter Karen Strunk; and two siblings Tony Strunk and Joyce Wade. Visitation will be on Saturday June 10, 2023 at Rolling Hill Baptist Church 5742 Pleasant Ave Fairfield, OH 45014 from 2:00PM until the time of the funeral at 4:00PM with Pastor Daniel Keaton officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

