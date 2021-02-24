X

STROUP,

Norman Frederick

84, of Medway, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born May 13, 1936, in Springfield, the son of the late Norman H. and Medrith Stroup. Norman graduated from Tecumseh in 1956 and married Dorothy Colegrove on September 3, 1957. He was a volunteer firefighter for the City of New Carlisle for 18 years. Norman coached numerous teams over the years for New Carlisle Baseball and New Carlisle Cubs Football. He was president of the Tecumseh Athletic Boosters while his boys were in school. Norman owned and operated Stroups Paint Store and was a master plumber for over 50 years, working at Shocks Hardware, retiring from International Harvester and later became a contractor at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, retiring in 2010. He was an avid Buckeyes fan and loved to fish. Norman is survived by his sons Dion L. (Rhonda) Stroup and Doug L. (Laura) Stroup; sisters Barbara (Dave) Smith and Sue (Joe) Kimball; grandchildren Donnie (Amy), Kyle, Ashley and Tracey (Zach); great-grandchildren Carter, Connor,

Deacon, Dalton, Willow and Skyla; several nieces and

nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Dorothy; brothers James and Jessie Stroup; and sister Lana Heidi. A memorial service to honor Norman will be held

Friday, February 26, 2021, at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 5:00 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


