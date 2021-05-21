STROOP, Aaron Gregory



Age 30, of Kettering passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Aaron was born January 29, 1991, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Barry and Sheila



(Robinson) Stroop.



Aaron is survived by his parents, Barry and Sheila Stroop of Xenia; his daughter, Eve and wife, Nikki Stroop of Kettering; sister, Amanda Stroop (Drew) Heimerl of Colorado; aunt, Catherine (Harland) Rall of TX;



uncle, Cal (Karla) Stroop of WA; and cousins: Francesca Mays and Alec Rall; his beloved puppies, Hera and Khalessi and many friends, including special friends, Noah Benefiel, Sam Wade, Zack Eldridge, Eric Hackett, Eric Yost and Jeb Holaday.



He was preceded in death by his uncle, David Stroop; and grandparents, Frances and Albert Stroop, William and Ruby Robinson and his father-in-law: Kim Miller.



He was a master mechanic/auto tech at Grismer Tire in Centerville, Ohio. Aaron enjoyed skydiving, axe throwing and was a gun enthusiast. He loved riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Steel Militia Motorcycle Club. Aaron was a devoted Christian and spent many summers throughout his youth and early adulthood attending the Northwestern Ohio Christian Youth Camp. He especially enjoyed fishing with and spending time with his daughter. Aaron lived his life helping others. As a final act of generosity, Aaron was able to help more than 150 people by donating his tissues and organs.



A memorial service will be held 4 PM Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Belmont Church of Christ, 3003 S. Smithville Road, Dayton with Pastor Tom Marcum officiating. He will be interred



privately. Visitation will be held 2-4 pm Saturday at the church.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)

